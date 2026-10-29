Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Sara
5h

@God you must be so proud!

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Dr_RichardBairdIII's avatar
Dr_RichardBairdIII
4h

He won’t vote MAGA. No vote for pedophiles, racist, anti poor, anti books weirdos.

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