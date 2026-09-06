Jesuit Father Daniel Hartnett speaks with Illinois State Police Lt. Col. Jason Bradley outside the ICE processing center in Broadview, Ill., on Oct. 11, 2025, as Father Larry Dowling carries the Blessed Sacrament behind him. Police relayed the priests’ request to bring Communion to detainees; ICE refused.

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Last August I wrote that Catholics in MAGA country had become the most visible, organized counterweight to Donald Trump’s ICE raids, and I counted six red states to prove it.

Dan Merica of The Washington Post had asked me why. My answer then was that twelve years of Pope Francis appointees had produced an episcopacy willing to stand in contested public space, and that Pope Leo XIV had given those bishops a leader who is not afraid.

As the summer comes to a close, I made the list again, and it got longer.

I grew up in a Tennessee parish the Ku Klux Klan once threatened, so I have never accepted the coastal shorthand that says the Church in MAGA country is just an adjunct of the Trump White House.

I know this reality in the flesh, and the evidence shows something quite different.

In the states where Trump won by the widest margins are, as far as I can tell, the places where bishops and sisters have spoken most plainly in 2026, and the speaking has moved well past ICE raids, though the raids have not stopped.

Archbishop Edward Weisenburger of Detroit, center, walks with priests and lay Catholics from Most Holy Trinity Church to the city’s ICE office on July 14, 2025, carrying a letter demanding humane enforcement. Staff refused to accept it at the door.

Here is what Catholics in nine Trump states did in 2026, in the order it happened.

Trump carried those nine states by an average of 27 points (Oklahoma, West Virginia, and Wyoming alone account for 122 of the 240), and in every one of them the Church told him no about something he wanted.

On Wednesday in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Leo told Catholics that “we cannot remain as unengaged spectators” before the injustices of their own age, and he asked them to share the griefs of those “crushed by injustice, discrimination, and violence.”

The bishops, priests, nuns, and most importantly, lay women and men of Trump country had not waited for the instruction; they have been living it since the first week of January.

Last August I closed with a line I believed: in red states and blue, the conscience of the Church is alive and unafraid.

A year later I would add only this, and I say it as a Tennessean who watched our own three bishops find their voice on the Nashville raids: it is loudest where the president won biggest.

At Letters from Leo, we stand with Archbishop Thompson, Bishop Taylor, the sisters on the sidewalk in Blue Ash, and the millions of American Catholics (and countless others of goodwill) who believe that a nun walking to Mass is no threat to anyone and that, as Bishop Seitz put it, no one has to obey an immoral order.

In a season when the loudest voices in American religious life belong to the prophets of doom (the phrase is St. John XXIII’s, from the morning he opened the Council in 1962), we remain rooted in a faith that refuses to flinch before injustice or bow to the idols of fear and authoritarianism.

This is the fastest-growing Catholic community in the country because people are hungry for something deeper than rage and propaganda. They want to know that the Church in Trump country has not gone quiet, and this year, from Cheyenne to Little Rock, it has not.

If you believe this movement matters — Catholics and people of goodwill standing for human dignity against a government that handcuffs nuns and sends Haitians back into a house on fire — I am asking you to join us.

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