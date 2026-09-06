Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
37m

Thank you for the article, in the newsletter. We are all doing our best to stand up to MAGA. In fact the sermon this morning was how to be humble and kind during these troubling times. I will pray for Pope Leo and this nation, especially during this very difficult times.

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Jozua Hattingh's avatar
Jozua Hattingh
6m

So its a lot of jew zionites doing this. Very bad. Get the zionists out stat. They are NOT Christians.

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