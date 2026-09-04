Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Francisco Z.'s avatar
Francisco Z.
4h

You write that priests are to bring the Sacraments to the faithful who fear trying to get to Mass. How soon before ICE starts following priests on their rounds?

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Rosierocket63's avatar
Rosierocket63
4h

That is the right thing to do. Thank you.

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