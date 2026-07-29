Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Pam Caputo's avatar
Pam Caputo
6h

What a crime against humanity. These are people who have cared for our elderly, lived with and cared for our children, and prayed with us in our churches. What crime have they committed? What court is allowing this to happen? Our Catholic community must stand with these people and prevent this from going forward. How can we help them?

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Dr_RichardBairdIII's avatar
Dr_RichardBairdIII
7h

Great read. More proof if one voted MAGA, one’s soul is in peril.

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