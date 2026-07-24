Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Gina L Kelley's avatar
Gina L Kelley
42m

I will be calling my Congressman Gabe Vasquez about this. Sunland Park his in his district. 202-225-2365.

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Nancy Stone's avatar
Nancy Stone
41m

I am horrified at this. We all know Trump does not respect anyone or anything. Is his next choice to blow up an actual Catholic Church? This just shows more that Vance puts politics and Trump before God and being Catholic.

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