Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Linda I's avatar
Linda I
9h

Thank you for your truth, Chris. How any Catholic can work for ICE is a question that has troubled me from the beginning. I say to such people, “Have you no conscience? How do you look at yourself in the mirror each morning? Since when has it been the norm for the USA to operate on the basis of Shoot & Kill first and ask questions later?

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
9h

Thank you for the newsletter, Chris. Like the Pope or anyone else. I can’t be silent. ICE is corrupt. They made up the fact he was carrying drugs which was salt. My condolences 💐 to his family and children. Abolish ice. I will continue to pray for Pope Leo and anyone in ice detention facilities. I feel they need to be released immediately. My prayers for this country and those serving again in the gulf.

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