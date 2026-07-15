Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Marcia Braun's avatar
Marcia Braun
1h

"No ambition tethers him (Dolan) to Washington's favor." Well said, Christopher. Wish it were true of countless others still bending the knee to Trump et al. And not just politicians. If Cardinal Dolan can do a 180 back to Gospel principles . . . surely others can, too. There is hope.

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Bill54494's avatar
Bill54494
1h

I will be peevish and say, "It's about time!", but ... thank you, Cardinal Dolan for coming on strong, and thank you, Christopher Hale, for giving credit where credit is due.

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