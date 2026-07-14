Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Diane Knittle's avatar
Diane Knittle
3h

Thank you, Christopher! I had not seen this reporting anywhere else!

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willoughby's avatar
willoughby
2h

While I know that online commenters do not necessarily represent the true feelings and beliefs of most people, the sad fact is they do provide an outlet for our ugliest impulses. Worse than that, they normalize those impulses---after a time, through dint of repetition, they make them seem commonplace and even acceptable.

I am beyond saddened when I see online commenters or politicians blandly declaring--in the aftermath of some heartbreaking incident or atrocity in which an immigrant is injured or even killed--that this is the price of illegality, that they "brought it on themselves" by "being illegal."

Pope Leo doesn't let the human conscience off the hook that easily.

Whatever our abstract feelings about immigration law, however fiercely we may believe in the importance of strong national borders, he reminds us again and again that we cannot allow ourselves to stray from smug political abstractions into an embrace of official cruelty and savagery.

Regardless of the "legal" status of an individual, we are still commanded to treat that person with humanity: with love.

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