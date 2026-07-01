Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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LStroochy's avatar
LStroochy
8h

Who the hell does this guy think he is??? Or any of them for that matter.

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Judith Crossett's avatar
Judith Crossett
8h

I am an unregenerate grammarian and find "Catholic leadership has learned from some of the things that me and Marco and the president have said" totally unacceptable. I do that to keep from the horror of what "me and he and he" said from ruining the rest of my day.

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