Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Ron Hogan's avatar
Ron Hogan
1h

“Comparing the Mass to a snake-handling revival” may seem “like a poor way to win over the Catholic voters Vance will need in 2028,” but I* think he’s right to point out that the Pentecostals and the Catholics are, each in their own way, and just like other faith communities, searching for the experience of communion with God. It may be the only thing he’s right about, even.

*I say this as a Catholic-raised Quaker who has himself compared the Quaker experience of receiving a message from Spirit in the midst of meeting for worship to that of speaking in tongues at a Pentecostal service.

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Timithius's avatar
Timithius
44m

I thought he converted to Fascism.

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