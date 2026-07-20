Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Find freedom's avatar
Find freedom
28m

Do not ever fight with the Pope or a nun.

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Sarah Fisher's avatar
Sarah Fisher
39mEdited

When is Pope Leo going to make a statement? He’s an American — we want to hear from him directly!

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