Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Elena Hines's avatar
Elena Hines
1h

It is absolutely incredible that they call themselves Christians and pro-life when they show such little respect for the dignity of every human being. Praying for Sister Letty and others like her.

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Anita Butler's avatar
Anita Butler
1h

I’m praying that Sisters Letty is able to continue her very kind and important ministry. She will never be a threat to our country

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