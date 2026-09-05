Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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C Logan's avatar
C Logan
12m

Children, innocent children, should never be put in such positions. People being "asylumed" to countries they have no connection to is abhorrent. This must end

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Marcia Braun's avatar
Marcia Braun
43m

"Com-panion" . . . to break bread with. Now, that's a brief homily worth remembering!

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