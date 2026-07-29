Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Tom Kirshbaum's avatar
Tom Kirshbaum
2h

“The generations of people America has welcomed from around the world one of the country’s greatest wealth” YES!!!

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Dolores Milmoe's avatar
Dolores Milmoe
1h

Wonderful!! Thank you so much!

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