Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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David Hope's avatar
David Hope
2h

“The vow of poverty, especially for us as Augustinians, is not a statement that it is good to be poor! It is, rather, a declaration on the part of each of us that we want to share all things in common and that we want to live in solidarity with the poor and the needy.”

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MaryAnn McKibben Dana's avatar
MaryAnn McKibben Dana
2h

Hey! No smirk is warranted when announcing Colbert as narrator. He is very devout and was the country’s most public Catholic until, what, a year ago!

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