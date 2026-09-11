Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Virgin Monk Boy's avatar
Virgin Monk Boy
2h

That line about refusing revenge ten days after 9/11 is remarkable.

America was practically vibrating with rage, and Prevost was already saying: maybe vengeance is not the same thing as justice.

Twenty-five years later, that still feels like the harder Gospel.

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Sally Saliga's avatar
Sally Saliga
2h

I thought the US made progress in the 60s and 70s with human rights. Hatred is fanned by those seeking power who attempt to place blame on the other. Irish, Italian and Japanese had turns in the spotlight. Now it is black and brown humans being persecuted. May we someday realize that hatred is a poison, that we are all on this earth together, that we are the family of mankind. Hatred is a jail of the mind. We need to be free.

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