Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Jacobs-Meadway Roberta's avatar
Jacobs-Meadway Roberta
1h

We need each other… welcome words to a wider audience than was there to hear the message in person.

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The Map That Traveled's avatar
The Map That Traveled
1h

We need this. Thank you for sharing it widely.

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