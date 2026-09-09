Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Jacobs-Meadway Roberta's avatar
Jacobs-Meadway Roberta
10m

Donohue is not a Gospel Christian. With his dedication to his own self-interest and interest in fomenting division among people, he has disqualified himself from speaking on behalf of anyone other than himself and his own self interest. He would better serve by remaining open to receiving those who neither look like him nor pray in the same manner as potential colleagues in an effort to increase connection in the service of the public good.

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Anita Butler's avatar
Anita Butler
5m

Does the Archbishop have anything to say to Bill Donoghue? Donoghue does not seem to be representing the Catholic view of community. I hope someone can change the name of his organization as he seems very prejudiced.

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