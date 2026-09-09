Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
4h

THIS IS an ELECTION about RESTORING things...

NOT DESTROYING things..

In AMERICA!

WE ARE STRONGER TOGETHER and WE CAN DO THIS TOGETHER!!

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Heide’s World's avatar
Heide’s World
3h

No greater love than this, that a man would give his life for others.

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