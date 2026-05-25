Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Cindy Wishon's avatar
Cindy Wishon
1d

Thank you for this overview of “Magnifica Humanitas”! Your writing has distilled and amplified Leo’s message.

My favorite nugget from your observations: “A civilization that promises to abolish weakness will end up by abolishing the people it considers weak.”

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Bernard Fensterwald's avatar
Bernard Fensterwald
1d

I started to read the entire document this morning. Quite a mouthful! I particularly like the foundation Leo lays by setting out the principals of Catholic Social Teaching that have been chronicled by a number of successors to Leo XIII over the past 135 years — common good, dignity of the human person and so forth.

As Cardinal Czerny recently noted, the Church must enter into the political arena, but without being labeled as partisan. This letter definitely does that. Its importance cannot be overstated.

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