“Ravaged by Tyrants” — Pope Leo XIV's Africa Journey and the End of the ‘Quiet’ Papacy
Across Africa, the pope denounced “tyrants” and “colonization.” He asked us to read every speech in context of its audience — and we should ask how each one challenges us at home.
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