“God Never Abandons You” — Pope Leo XIV in Rainsoaked Bata Prison Visit
The first American pope walked into one of Equatorial Guinea's most notorious prisons, set aside his script, and told the inmates in off-the-cuff Spanish that God would never forget them.
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The …