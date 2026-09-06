Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Ellyn's avatar
Ellyn
3h

Thank you Christopher for this post. This is the Jesus Christ I have come to know. And Cardinal Battaglio certainly understands his true teachings on Justice and Mercy.

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Mary Norville's avatar
Mary Norville
3h

Steps in the direction of healing--baby steps, but there is movement. There has been too much pain inflicted in judgement that does not reflect the gospel. It is time. So grateful.

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