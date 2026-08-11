Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Jacobs-Meadway Roberta's avatar
Jacobs-Meadway Roberta
12h

This is a leader who not only has read the Gospels but (unlike certain other high placed Catholics in the USA) lives and teaches the Gospels and supports and empowers those who do so with him.

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Mary Anne L. Graf's avatar
Mary Anne L. Graf
13h

Walk the walk. Skip the talk. Love this guy!

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