Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rebecca Smit's avatar
Rebecca Smit
4h

I’m not a Catholic but I’m a follower of Pope Leo because he speaks the words of Jesus so clearly and simply.

Reply
Share
Jacobs-Meadway Roberta's avatar
Jacobs-Meadway Roberta
4h

The turn from Trump has many causes but you have highlighted a number of the important ones: the policies ripping families apart; the blithe turning away from providing access to food and shelter and medical care to the disadvantaged while bragging about how fantastic the economy is performing for those of sufficient means and more; the demonization of the stranger seeking refuge and the exaltation of war, destroying fishing boats outside US waters among other acts that are in no way pro-life or in accord with the Gospels.

Reply
Share
3 replies
17 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Hale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture