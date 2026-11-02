Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Linda Roberta Hibbs's avatar
Linda Roberta Hibbs
3h

My prayers for Pope Leo ‘s health and this nation on Tuesday especially.

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
2h

Love.. Love.. Love the photo of Obama with the child dressed as Pope Leo XIV!!

Those were the days when we had a President who loved children..

not a President who abused them.

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