Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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kareneff's avatar
kareneff
12m

Leo XIV is doing the job in wonderful ways. He's supporting the marginalized but he's also getting those who are not marginalized to look beyond their own lives and urging them to act.

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Pamela McNamara's avatar
Pamela McNamara
17m

@ChristopherHale, the Coalition for Spiritual & Public Leadership does amazing work across Chicagoland. So happy to learn about their meeting with Pope Leo XIV. -- https://www.csplaction.org/

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