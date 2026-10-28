Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SJay1956's avatar
SJay1956
8h

It was disgusting that he had that much Catholic support in 2024.

Reply
Share
6 replies
Pilar Navarro's avatar
Pilar Navarro
7h

I can't believe that Any Catholic Christians would support trump. I can't believe that anyone who calls themselves Christian, meaning followers of Christ and his teachings would even toy with the idea that he is one to be followed 😳

Reply
Share
2 replies
26 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Hale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture