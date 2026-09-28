Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Will Wilson's avatar
Will Wilson
3h

About 53% to 55% of voting U.S. Catholics supported Donald Trump in recent elections. I hope some of this number heard what Cardinal McElroy had to say about scripture they must know by heart by now.

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Pat Kinney's avatar
Pat Kinney
4hEdited

We just received our new “Guide to Faithful Citizenship “ from the US Conference of Catholic Bishops in our bulletins this weekend. I see many of the same priorities but I see one word missing regarding abortion. That is the word “preeminent.” The previous guide for the 2024 election cycle described abortion and respect for the unborn as the “preeminent“ issue. The new guide may be reflecting Pope Leo’s call for a comprehensive pro life stance.

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