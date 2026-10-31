Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Frederick Mendez's avatar
Frederick Mendez
4h

I'm so glad to hear about this.

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Stefanie Hinton's avatar
Stefanie Hinton
4hEdited

I AM SO PROUD OF BISHOP WEISENBURGER!!!! He was recently the bishop in Tucson! I got to witness his amazing homilies through the Covid lockdown and he always spoke with such conviction! He inspired me so much and continues to!!!!

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