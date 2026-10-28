Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eva Camacho Guzman's avatar
Eva Camacho Guzman
13m

🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼 that good and decent people become our leaders.

Reply
Share
Frau Katze's avatar
Frau Katze
19m

I have no respect for Vance. He keeps blundering into these controversial situations and taking the worst possible side. Does anyone actually like him?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Christopher Hale · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture