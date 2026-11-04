Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Scherri Jacobsen's avatar
Scherri Jacobsen
4h

I'm doing the happy dance right now!

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Susan Nefzger's avatar
Susan Nefzger
4h

Thank you Pope Leo 🙏🩵

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