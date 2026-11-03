Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Kate O'Shea's avatar
Kate O'Shea
4h

Anyone feeling called to public service in politics needs to know about Run for Something, the remarkable organization that helped James Talarico run for his first office and with whom he consulted before his run for senate.

Please step up, they will help you https://runforsomething.net/run/

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Manny's avatar
Manny
3hEdited

Politics for me is a required act of severe penance! Good for you that you enjoy it. I detest it really. It brings out the worst in people. There is very little intellectual process in the electioneering. There really isn't very much intellectualism in making laws. On the contrary there are all sorts of back room deals and compromises on one's positions. More power to you.

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