Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Carmen Zayas's avatar
Carmen Zayas
2hEdited

Wishing him good luck. Hoping everyone sees that people of faith have no choice but to back him. These Republicans have to go. We can work with men and women of real faith, whatever their faith, even if it's not in God. All human beings. All different. But hypocrites, blasphemers, predators, bullies, liars, and conmen- we should not have at the helm. Period.

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Deirdre Mooney's avatar
Deirdre Mooney
2h

Please please make him win 🥇

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