Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Ann Feild's avatar
Ann Feild
3d

The questions so many interviewers ask seem to beg an unequivocal “either/or” stance. I love the Cardinal’s and Pontiff’s reframing of those questions.

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Clarissa Sr., American Grandma's avatar
Clarissa Sr., American Grandma
2d

🇺🇸 The Grandparents' Truth

In a land we all know, though a bit topsy-turvy,

Three leaders stood shouting—Trump, Rubio, and Musk-y.

“Let’s leave NATO now! Send your dollars our way!”

To private-run buddies who profit each day. 🏛️

They shrugged at our soldiers, our friends, and allies,

Ignored those who fought ‘neath democracy’s skies.

They forgot WWII, Afghan vets, and our kin,

As they chased personal profits with executive whims. 🎖️

They stirred up our neighbors with spiteful divides,

With words sharp as daggers, and hate on all sides.

They cheered when our fellow Americans fought,

And spoon-fed the nation conspiracies taught. 💔

But we seniors remember what government meant—

A promise to help every life Heaven-sent.

Back in 1935, under Roosevelt’s hand,

Social Security lifted this beautiful land. 📜

It sheltered the elders, the children in need,

And helped everyday families survive, grow, and lead.

To strip it away for a corporate prize,

Is a trick we can see with our grandfather eyes. 👵

So when they say “old rules,” return to the past,

They’re aiming to shatter protections that last.

Returning America to pre-1935 view,

Means “You’re on your own” for both me and for you. 🛡️

But we—yes, we grandparents—step into the light,

With truth in our pockets and facts shining bright.

We’ll remind every household what fairness once meant,

What love for our neighbors and freedom once sent. 🕯️

So gather your families, your children full-grown—

Keep courage, stay steady, don’t walk this alone.

For democracy thrives when our voices unite,

And we pass down the truth with our hearts burning bright. 📢

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