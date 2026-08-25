Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Lisa Lindstrom's avatar
Lisa Lindstrom
12h

What a beautiful tribute. Thank you.

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Wendy Feen's avatar
Wendy Feen
12h

Thank you for the beautiful tribute to a woman who exuded the love of Christ with her generosity and humility.

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