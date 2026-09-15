Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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martina N's avatar
martina N
6h

It is wonderful that the Pope has strongly spoken for access to water for all people. The privatization of water in many places is making some people not able to afford potable water, and the loss of the balance for agricultural needs as well as urban and suburban use is a big risk to food production all over the planet. The laws need to protect human beings' access to water.

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Pamela Payne's avatar
Pamela Payne
5h

Birthday wishes to Pope Leo!

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