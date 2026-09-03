Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Kathy Hughes's avatar
Kathy Hughes
5h

The people complaining about Pope Leo supposedly being unconcerned with saving souls have never had to live without the clean water and modern sewage and septic systems they take for granted. In the rural South, there are people who cannot afford to build or fix septic systems to safely dispose of sewage, and one of the first things Trump did was to strip funding from programs which were established to help rural communities build septic systems. The Dine (Navajo) people and other Native Americans often need clean water brought into their reservations on tank trucks as their residences don’t have distribution systems to get water piped in from outside. In the U.S., we also have a problem with decaying water and sewage systems which are in dire need of replacement.

Don’t talk about saving souls as providing the necessities for our brothers and sisters does exactly that.

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Stacia.anne's avatar
Stacia.anne
5h

The very first sacrament is all about water . Hmmmm wonder why this is ?

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