Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Pamela Payne's avatar
Pamela Payne
16m

Thank you for this eloquent message on the feast day of your patron saint. Let us strive to move forward on our journeys of faith, knowing that redemption is truly possible.

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Julianne's avatar
Julianne
10m

Beautiful - thank you!

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