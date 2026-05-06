Pope Leo XIV Rebukes Donald Trump’s Lies — and Marco Rubio Tells One of His Own
After Trump told Hugh Hewitt the pope wants Iran armed with nuclear weapons, Leo answered with the Church's sixty-year teaching against them — and Rubio scrubbed the tape on TV.
Thank you for reading! Letters from Leo is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The pope answered — again.
On Monday night, Donald Trump went on Hugh Hewitt’s radio show and renewed his assault on Pope Leo XIV, telling the host that the first American pope is “endangering a lot of Catholics and a…