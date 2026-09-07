Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Sky Blue's avatar
Sky Blue
3h

America MUST SUPPORT our Labor Unions!!

THAT'S the WAY we support our American Laborers!

WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER!!

WE ARE STRONGER TOGETHER and WE CAN DO THIS TOGETHER!!

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Nancy Stone's avatar
Nancy Stone
30m

Back when Reagan was president and started breaking unions I knew it would not be good for workers. I’m a retired special education teacher and always belonged to the teacher union. Unions protect workers jobs, pay, benefits and working conditions.

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