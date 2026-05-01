“Repulsive and Barbaric” — The Pattern of Anti-Catholic Violence in Netanyahu’s Israel
A sledgehammer to a crucifix in Lebanon. A French nun kicked on Mount Zion. A priest killed helping a parishioner. Pope Leo XIV carries a photograph to remind himself why a pastor cannot stay silent.
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