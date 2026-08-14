Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Anne Wright's avatar
Anne Wright
1h

The elderly nuns gave their lives to teaching and nursing. Unlike priests they took vows of poverty, and were not rewarded with any pension program from their hospitals or diocese.

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Bonnie Moen's avatar
Bonnie Moen
2h

Thank you, sisters, and Christopher, for bring this to us. I will upgrade when I can.

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