Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Chris Talbott's avatar
Chris Talbott
Apr 8

Just wow, the right man and right time. We are blessed.

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Pilar Navarro's avatar
Pilar Navarro
Apr 8

This is beyond evil an action taken by a depraved administration hiding pedophiles, murders and rapist

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