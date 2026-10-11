Then-Cardinal Robert Prevost speaks at St. Jude Church in New Lenox, Illinois, on Aug. 7, 2024, during an evening of reflection the parish streamed live on YouTube. (OSV News photo/Augustinian Province of Our Mother of Good Counsel handout via Reuters)

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When the cardinals elected Robert Prevost on May 8, 2025, the world met a pope it could barely read.

He had spent more than two decades as a missionary in Peru, then twelve years running the Augustinian order from Rome. He wrote no books and built no academic career beyond seminary teaching in Trujillo. The heaviest item in his written record was a canon law dissertation from the late 1980s.

The people most eager to find his opinions came up nearly empty. Before the conclave, a well-funded conservative operation called the College of Cardinals Report assembled dossiers on the leading candidates, and its researchers found almost nothing in Prevost’s paper trail. Its profile of him, still online today, says nothing about where he stood on the death penalty, immigration or the life issues.

They were looking in the wrong place. Two videos, both posted to YouTube before anyone imagined an American pope, hold the clearest statement we have of how Leo XIV thinks about the moral life. I have now gone through every minute of both, and they belong together.

Read side by side, they reveal a seamless garment pope.