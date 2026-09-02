Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Diane Wyzga's avatar
Diane Wyzga
2h

and all the people bowed their heads as he passed by

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Helen Stajninger's avatar
Helen Stajninger
1h

Thank you for this reflection on a beautiful life

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