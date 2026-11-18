Pope Leo XIV speaks with the faithful at Lima’s Plaza Mayor on Nov. 12, 2026, during a meeting on the challenges and hopes of the Peruvian people. (Tiziana Fabi / AFP via Getty Images)

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Pope Leo XIV flew home to Rome overnight on Monday, closing a 12-day journey through Uruguay, Argentina, and Peru that the Vatican put at more than 30,000 kilometers and some 50 public events. He set out 24 days after surgeons removed part of his right lung to treat his cancer.

Every trip since his first, to Turkey and Lebanon a year ago, has shown us a little more of the man. In France in September, we met a pope who reads the news as it breaks. South America told us more than any journey before it, and much of it came in the margins (a crowd of children on a dirt road in Zaña, a four-word answer on the papal plane).

Here are four things we learned, including why the most important phrase of this pontificate may be “for now.”