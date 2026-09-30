Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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MaryNYC's avatar
MaryNYC
5h

Pope Leo is the greatest Pope in my lifetime (his only fault is that he’s a Chicago White Sox fan, but that’s forgivable).

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Liz Scheffler's avatar
Liz Scheffler
4h

Having a technology and mathematical interest provides a stronger stance to address AI and the inherent challenges. I am glad he tracks the information in real time, so to speak. A rational voice among all the "happy talk" some of us are exposed to in the AI space.

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