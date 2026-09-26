Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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Judith k thierry's avatar
Judith k thierry
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It makes me weep with an I don’t know feeling of the presence of holy mystery and humanity - and using the hours of the day, vespers, compline.

Yes “be bold”

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