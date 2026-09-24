Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

Letters from Leo — the American Pope & US Politics

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M3333's avatar
M3333
27m

The Orange POtuS knows no low! He is the devil on Earth!!!

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Nancy Stone's avatar
Nancy Stone
9m

I’m a retired special education teacher. I taught students with Down Syndrome cerebral palsy, traumatic brain injuries, developmental delays, behavior disorders and learning disabilities. I taught these students at the elementary, middle and high school levels. Middle school was my favorite. I’m just curious about when diversity in learning is approached why are only students with Down Syndrome are the focus? Is that the most acceptable disability?

It’s disgusting that Trump has made it acceptable to use the word retarded. I started teaching in 1974 and we educators worked very hard to remove that word from common vocabulary.

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